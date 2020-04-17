Diamond’s rumoured side-chick unveils daughter’s face for the first time (Photos)

Diamond Platinumz rumoured Side-chick Lilian Kessy popularly known as Kimnana and her boyfriend Tonny Albert aka Tbowy have for the first time unveiled the face of their daughter Sky Keza Tonny.

On Friday, Kimnana took to Instagram to share exquisite photos posing with her baby girl, upon completion of 40 days as per the Muslims culture.

“Happy 40th my little angel, no one else would ever know or understand the strength of my love for you, after all your the only one who knows the sound of my heart beat from the inside. Your my heart , my soul , the best thing that has ever happened to me. Your the source of my Joy and a few tears. I promise to always be there for you , to hold you,inspire you, guide you, protect you and love you with all my heart . I promise to be there in every step of your life as your Mom and Bestfriend. I Love you Sky K ❤️ @babysky_360” reads Kimnana’s post.

Kimnana got the baby girl with her longtime boyfriend identified as Tonny Albert aka Tbowy who works as a presenter at East Africa TV back in March.

An excited Tbowy said “Good Morning Tanzania cc #Africa allow me to introduce to you the pure artwork of my BALLS 😂 just like her father she likes to chill hang and take it out so easy @babysky_360 she finally made her 40days today one more reason for me to boost up my hustle and I officially just made a new bestfriend.Daddys little princess i will always love you”

Sharing the news of Kimnana’s delivery back in March Tbway said “can’t find the words to express how I feel about women. Their strength and power, their ability to keep their heads up no matter what. I admire it on every possible level. Girls run the world, that’s the only thing I know for sure. Happy Women’s day to this beautiful and strong woman who just blessed me with the most precious gift any man could ever ask for I can now say I'm proud to be a father to a nice beautiful looking girl. #Mamasky”

Romantically linked to to Chibu Dangote

Last year Kimnana who is a video vixen was linked romantically to Chibu Dangote after she was spotted with him on several occasions, forcing her to explain the nature if their relationship.

