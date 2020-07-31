Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma Platnumz on Thursday night held a second lavish wedding ceremony barely a month after her secretly guarded Muslim wedding.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the wedding was attended by close friends of Esma and family members among them Diamond Platnumz and his WCB signed artistes Lavalava, Zuchu, Queen Darleen among others who work under the label.

It is known that Ms Esma is married as the third wife to her husband Msizwa.

Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz holds 2nd exquisite wedding

Announcing her weeding, Esma Platnumz shared a poster of the wedding which she captioned, “Rafiki Zangu ,Vipenzi vyangu natamani wote tuwe pamoja tufurahi pamoja ila wengine majukumu mpo mbali basi tutakuwa tukifurahi na kushaherekea siku muhimu ya ndoa yangu na Mume wangu Kipenzi wa Halali @msizwa23.”

The wedding that aired live on Wasafi TV owned by Diamond Platnumz saw the newest couple in town gifted with cash, among other gifts.

Diamond Platnumz said, “Kwanza niwaambie nina furaha kubwa sana kwa sababu namuozesha dadangu lakini furaha ya pili, kutokana na harusi ya dadangu name intanipa mtu wakunipenda name nimuoe.”

Photos and video

