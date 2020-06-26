Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma Platnumz walked down the aisle last night in private Muslim wedding that was graced by close friends and family members.

The wedding comes barely a week, after Esma got engaged in another secretive affair that saw the likes of her Brother Romy Jons and Juma Lokole attend.

An excited Ms Platnumz shared a short video via her Instagram page, flaunting her wedding ring, but she did not reveal the face of her hubby.

“Alhamdulillah🙏” Esma captioned her video.

Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz weds in private ceremony days after engagement (Video)

In a separate post, singer Queen Darleen, also took to social media to congratulate her sister for making her union official.

“Mash Allah Mdogo wangu Mungu Akusimamie kwenye Ndoa yako I love u 😘🤲❤ @_esmaplatnumz” wrote Queen Darleen.

Esma with her Hubby. Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz weds in private ceremony days after engagement (Video)

Celebrities led by Hamisa Mobetto, Sallam SK and Lizer Classic took to the comment section to congratulate Esma for her wedding.

Congratulatory messages

Esma Platnumz with friends on her engagement night

Esma holding hands with her hubby (On the Left). Esma Platnumz with friends on her engagement night

Romy Jons with Esma's Husband

Reports indicate that Esma has been married to a renowned business man in Dar es Salaam as his third wife. The wedding comes months after Esma Parted ways with her Baby Daddy Petitman Wakuwache.

In December last year, Diamond's sister Queen Darleen also got married to Isihaka Mtoro as a second wife.