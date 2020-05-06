Diana Marua wife to singer Kevin Bahati has distanced herself from allegations that she once dated Footballer Victor Wanyama after their #Tbt photos surfaced online.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua explained that she met Wanyama through a mutual friend and ended up taking photos, but they have never been an item.

“Guys I met Victor through a mutual friend and we happened to hang out, so that translated to us taking selfies and group photos, and Kenyans on Twitter bana, you guys chose not to pick the group photo but you chose to highlight the selfie photo, which mnapenda mushene. So that's how Victor and I met,. So me and him have never dated, and I have never thought even in my wildest thoughts that I will ever date him,” said Diana Marua.

Diana Marua on dating Victor Wanyama after their #Tbt photos surfaced online

Party Girl

In the video, the mother of two also admitted to being a ‘party girl’ before meeting Bahati.

“I was a party girl, I made sure when we are taking photos I had that drink. I partied a good one, and for those people who knew me and we partied together know that I was wild” added Diana Marua.

Ms Marua’s explanation comes days after Kenyans On Twitter went ham on her, digging deep into her past by unleashing photos of the people she alleged dated before meeting Bahati.

KOT Vs the Bahati's

The photos surfaced online at a time the Bahati’s were fighting off critics by by playing along to their criticism through a video titled “so huyu ndio bahati mtoto wa diana??? amepewa mnyonyii”.

On the other hand, Ms Marua said that “If there's one thing I'm going to miss about this quarantine season is YOU! See how our love has emotionally grown stronger. You are a workaholic and to spend all this hours at home with you has made us do crazy stuff together, we've literally added spice, sugar and everything candy, bonded more and we've made soo many people jealous but above all, I can't be thankful enough to God for creating this Match. Where would I be today without you and our beautiful babies? 😭 You are a Gem... My Gem, let's continue doing life together, this rib fits in so perfectly. I LOVE YOU and thank you for accepting to go all Cray Craaaayyyy with me. Please Marry me Again, I will reduce this Madness I put you through 😂 @BAHATIKENYA ❤”.