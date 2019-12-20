Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB) boss Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has responded to missing party life after getting married to her Gospel singer.

While responding to assumptions fans have about her, the mother of two addressed an assumption by one of the fans who said that deep down she missed being a party girl.

In her response, Ms Marua said she partied to the fullest during her time and is very content with her new life.

Diana Marua responds to missing ‘party life’ after marrying Bahati

“Let me tell you something, I did it all, I had it all. I had the party after party, yaani I served my life a good one mpaka sahii mimi hukaa chini nauliza leo ni Friday watu wako dunda? Watu wako tu huko wanashake their bum bum and doing other stuff. Ain’t nobody got time for that, now I’m a mom of three, I’m settled. I think I did all that and I’m content with the way I am right now,” she said.

Quit drinking

This comes a few months after she disclosed that before meeting her husband, she lived the life of partying and drinking.

Diana Marua responds to missing ‘party life’ after marrying Bahati

According to her, Bahati brought her closer to God, a move that saw her stop drinking and even started going to church.

“I respected Bahati so much that sometimes when I was tipsy and I knew I was going to meet him, I would chew many PKs to mask the smell. He would know I was tipsy but I always tried to make light of it,” said Diana in a past interview.