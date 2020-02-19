Singer Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has opened up on forgiving her husband’s baby mama Yvette Obura.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Ms Marua clearly stated that she does not hold any grudges against anyone, and that what happened is gone.

She went on to say that Yvette had her own reasons for attacking her after she opened Mueni’s Instagram account and went ahead to post a picture with her.

Diana Marua speaks on forgiving Bahati’s baby mama

“First of all, I don’t have any grudges, I don’t keep any grudges and you know that. I don’t and you know me better. So what I’d say is, that’s in the past and she had her own reasons pengine najua hata ukimuuliza atakuambia. Kila mtu akiwa na reason yake ama opinion yake huwezi bishana,” said Diana.

In the video where Diana was responding to questions asked by Bahati, she refused to agree into meeting her hubby’s baby mama, stating that she felt like boundaries should be respected between them.

Ms Marua however, noted that if it is God’s will they meet, then it will happen, but she would not sit down and plan about them meeting.

“God ako na plans zake but for me, to be honest, I’m your wife and she is your baby mama. So I feel like there are boundaries that have to be respected so ikiwa mpango ya mungu tutapatana mahali then well and good that will flow then,” she said.

“Siwezi panga mipango ya mungu. Mimi mwenyewe siwezi kupanga I’m your wife and boundaries have to be respected,” added Diana Marua.

Fallout with Yvette

This comes shortly after in another video, Ms Marua explained how she fell out with Yvette Obura over her daughter Mueni.

She also explained that it is the reason she says she has three children on social media, leaving out Mueni Bahati.

“If you remember I’m the one who even opened her (Mueni’s) Instagram and we took some photos, then you requested me to post a photo of her; and I did it clean heartedly coz you requested me na hakukua na issue. I remember after posting Mueni’s photo I was attacked, and I was like I wasn’t expecting this. Mama Mueni attacked me, her sister also attacked me. So that’s why Mueni is not my daughter on social media. Mueni is my daughter but that’s how I will put it,” said Diana Marua.