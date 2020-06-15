Diana Marua who is wife to gospel singer Kevin Bahati has once again taken over the internet with photos of an exquisite bridal photoshoot she had recently.

In the bridal shoot, Ms. Marua impressed many of her followers as she donned various gowns, each for a different occasion from traditional gowns, to those made of Ankara/African print and closed with a white wedding gown.

In one of her captions, the mother of three confessed that if she was to re-do her traditional wedding, she would wear one of the gowns used in the photoshoot.

Diana Marua takes over the internet with exquisite bridal photoshoot

“If I could repeat my traditional wedding ceremony AGAIN!!!!! Gosh, How Amazing is this Coral plaited African Gown?! 😍 The picture isn't even doing justice to it 😭 @AfricanFabricandDesignsKe is the real plug, she's the BEST IN TOWN,” said Diana Marua.

In another post, Mrs. Bahati said that her favorite was the white wedding gown.

“This was by Far my best outfit and my best bridal photoshoot EVER!!!” said Ms. Marua.

Photos

