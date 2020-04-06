Diana Marua wife to singer Kevin Bahati has always proved to be a no-nonsense woman when it comes to tackling her haters who are always flocking her social media pages with negativity.

Over the weekend, Ms Marua shut down a fan who had launched an attack on her for being a house wife.

“Do you work apart from kutegemea Bahati? Asked a fan

A fed-up Ms Marua responded stating that Bahati is very okay with her being a housewife and she doesn’t know why that should bother someone else.

Diana Marua’s perfect clack clap at fan who attacked her for being a housewife

Mind Your Business

“Imagine I don’t. He provides everything and he is okay with that and I don’t understand why that should bother a handbag, watu na Maisha za watu aki,” replied Diana Marua.

For the past few days, Ms Marua has been on the spot after she was accused of stealing handbags from her friend, claims she refuted.

She dismissed the implication, wondering why she would stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each, yet she had spent a generous amount of money on the lady, catering for her Uber transport and drinks.

Diana Marua speaks out after being accused of stealing designer handbags

You are the Strongest Woman- Bahati

She went ahead to share screenshots of their conversation showing that she had helped her friend who was struggling financially and even agreed to talk to her husband Bahati to help her out.

On the other hand, Bahati lauded his wife for being strong despite all the social media trolls.

“You are the Strongest Woman I've ever Met, Thank You for always being by My Side and Taking all the Nonsense as it Comes. I know being a Public figure was not your plan but Sasa Juu Mungu alipanga Ukue na huyu Boy Wa Ghetto who has Big dreams you also had to be part of his big Fights😊. I promise to Love you always. I can't wait to Celebrate all this Big Wins with you MY LOVE ❤️ What Next??? @Diana_Marua” wrote Bahati.