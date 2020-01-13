On Monday, Media personality Kalekye Mumo took the internet by storm after sharing a picture of herself in a wedding gown.

The Kalekye Mumo Live and Uncut host went on to caption the photo with a thank you note to Neomi Ng’ang’a for making the occasion special.

She however, did not say whether it was just a photo-shoot or an actual wedding took place.

“Blessed 💕💕 Thank you @stylebyneomi & my girl @neominganga for making everything so special,” wrote Kalekye.

Did Kalekye Mumo wed over the weekend?

This comes even as she has on many instances maintained that she was single and marriage was not her priority, and that God’s timing was the best.

After her post, Neomi who styled her for the special moment commented wishing her the best in her new chapter in life.

“Aaaaaw ... you looked absolutely beautiful. Thank you so much for trusting us with your Big day 🙏

It was such an honor to work with you 🙌 Wishing you nothing but lots of love ....in your next chapter 🥂,” wrote Style by Neomi.

Several of her friends and colleagues in the media went on to congratulate her for the new step she had taken in life.

