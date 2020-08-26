Wema Wako hit-maker Esther Akoth aka Akothee has shared little known details about her divorce and how it affected her kids, saying that she will never wish it on any couple.

In a well written post, Madam Boss shared her experience, stating that divorce is never a good thing especially when children are involved, as it ends up affecting them in many ways.

In her case, the singer disclosed that she tried so much to shield her kids from seeing their father as an enemy, something that was not easy. She added that despite the struggles she was going through after divorce, her children never saw her tears, but only came to learn about the struggles much later in life.

Divorce is worse than death

“It's easier said than done, but I tell you, divorce is worse than death, especially when children are involved🙏. I would never ever wish for any parents to divorce after living together for years and bring up their children as a family, I am not saying you stay in a toxic, violent unsatisfactory relationship, but if it ever happens that their is need to break up 🙆then please try do it decently without involving your children🙏.

The only medal CUP I gained is trying as much as possible to cover my children's eyes never to see their father as an enemy 💪 it was hard ,I took bullets , I broke down when bills were overwhelming,my children never saw my tears , after my divorce ,they only learnt about my struggles on social media ,when I started sharing my past,” reads part of her message.

Equality

The mother of five also mentioned that she made sure that all the men she ever dated after her divorce loved her kids equally.

“My children will never understand when I have money or not, they have never seen me struggle 💪they think I have all solutions in the world 🤣🤣and that's my strength

I bought them gifts every time my other children's fathers came to visit their children with gifts,I made sure I received the gifts first💪 combine with mines and present as a family . I forced every man in my life to love my children equally 💔, but never asked them to call any of them daddy until OYOO WAS BORN it came automatically,They still had their biological father ,whom they Loved so much ,still love him ,they call him DAD,” revealed Akothee.

They forgave us

She added that; “It was difficult at times when they insisted they wanted to talk to him. This broke me down severally, knowing he has moved on with another family and calling him will destruct his peace and the other family might feel like I am interfering with their peace 🙏. I took them out Every-time if they were not in school ,we spent all our Saturdays and Sundays on the beach . We went to church once in a while ,since the songs sang in church would trigger the memories of the children since we brought them up in a strong church environment. 🙏 I & Jared played a part in ruining our children's happiness while growing up ,we broke their hearts to the core 💔I know and we all know that it can never be the same ,inside them ,there are broken girls ,thank God they forgave us and we are living as a family now 🙏”

