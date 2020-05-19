DJ Evolve’s employer B-club has sought to clarify that the Disk Jockey is still admitted in hospital, after their Instagram post caused confusion, leading a number of publications to report that he had been discharged.

In message seen by Pulse Live, B-Club explained that their post was meant to keep Evolves Career relevant and remind his fans that he is still fighting on.

“Hello Please DJ Evolve is still in Hospital. Our Post was to Re-introduce DJ evolve and keep his career relevant to others, so that his fans don’t forget him. Thank You,” reads the message.

DJ Evolve is still in Hospital- B-club clarifies after reports that he had been discharged caused confusion

Confusion

The explanation comes days after B-club shared a post, welcoming the DJ back to his grind; “Welcome back home King @DJ_EVOLVE (Lowkey assassin, we cant wait to dance to your vice once this Lock-down is over. Let's all pray for @dj_evolve to get well soon,so he can entertain us once this pandemic is over.”

Over the weekend, DJ Evolves Instagram page also went active with a message that reads; “Still have a long way to go but i'll be back..Thank you all for the well wishes💯 @walyse_wambugu.”

It has now been established that the post was put up by Evolve’s brother who had gone to visit the DJ in hospital.

DJ Evolve (Instagram)

Reports indicate that DJ Evolve is fairing on well and he has been moved from the ICU ward to the normal ward.

The DJ was hospitalized early this year after he was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.