Felix Orinda (DJ Evolve) has opened up on what happened on January 17 2020 when he was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

The shooting incident left him hospitalized for six months until on 18 June 2020 when he was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

In an interview with The Standard, DJ Evolve revealed that he will have to come to terms with the events of the day trhat completely changed his life.

"I have to come to terms with my situation. Whatever happened was unfortunate." Stated DJ Evolve in his first interview.

He appealed to Kenyans to pray for his full recovery, adding that he misses the entertainment scene and would make it up to his fans.

File image of DJ Evolve in hospital

" I request Kenyans to pray that I recover fully so that I can continue entertaining. Yaliopita si ndwele.). I have really missed home. This has been a really long battle that has affected my family, friends and business, but I cannot wait to be back.

"I have so many songs to listen to since several hits have been produced during my stay in hospital. I have to listen to all of them in order to familiarise myself with the music," he added.

Orinda expressed hope that he will soon return to his normal life before the unfortunate shooting incident, adding that his condition has tremendously improved.

"I'm glad and I feel hopeful. I can now see light at the end of this.

"Sometimes I feel my legs. That makes me know that God is working on me," Orinda stated.

The shooting incident at B-Club sparked public outrage that saw Embakasi East MP arraigned in court as reports emerged suggesting that the club was operating illegally.

He was released on a cash bail of Ksh 10 million on January 27.

The legislator also footed the Hospital bill that ran into millions.