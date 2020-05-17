DJ Evolve, who was shot and hospitalized early this year, has finally spoken out after he was discharged from the hospital.

The DJ who worked at B-Club before he was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino promised his fans that he will be back even though he still has a long way to go.

“Still have a long way to go but I'll be back..Thank you all for the well wishes” the DJ shared on his Instagram.

B-Club welcomes him back

DJ Evolve (Instagram)

B-club also took to their social media to welcome back the DJ who has been in the hospital for months.

“Welcome back home KING @dj_evolve (lowkey assasin, we can't wait to dance to your vibe once this lockdown is over” read a post on their page.

Babu Owino paying hospital bills

MP Babu Owino in court

During an interview with Jalang’o recently, Babu Owino had noted that the DJ had been discharged and was waiting to be taken home. The Embakasi East MP also clarified that he had been paying the bills and the only reason Evolve was yet to be taken home was due to the coronavirus situation.

“We are in communication. And what I must say is that there is no saint without a past. Two, I would not like to dwell on my past so much, because I can’t change my past, but I can change my future. Every other thing that happened is between me and God, and I choose to forgive myself. This matter is before a Court of law, so as Babu Owino on Humanitarian or morals grounds, I did agree to settle the bill, so I settled the bills just as a friend. He is a very good friend of mine and no man or woman should come between us. Everybody has their issues, and no man is righteous before God. Let no man, let no woman judge me, I will not take it lightly,” said Babu in the interview with Jalang’o.