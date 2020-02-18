DJ MO’s savage response to fan after asking how much money they made at Valentines dinner

Media Personality DJ Mo has come out guns blazing on a fan who asked him how much money he made during the Valentines dinner they hosted at the Emory Hotel.

Earlier on, DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 reborn had called on couples who are dating, married or courting to go have dinner with them, as they share their marriage experiences and the challenges they have gone through in the years they have been together.

in response, the media personality, did not reveal the amount of money he had made but instead told the fan to mind his business and stop gossip since he had not attended the event.

“Hapa mlibank pesa ngapi?” asked the fan “@tutorrmartin kama haukuleta yako, wachana na udaku” replied DJ Mo.

This comes a few weeks after Netizens expressed their displeasure with the amount celebrity couple were charging for the Valentine’s dinner.

The Murayas were charging Sh 7,000 for regular tickets per couple and Sh 10,000 for VIP tickets inclusive of a Four course meal Dinner. Most of the fans who commented on the post raised an issue with the amounts they were charging for the dinner, saying that it was too high.

I don’t go to the kitchen or change diapers

A few days ago, the father of two revealed that he never goes to the kitchen nor does he change their baby’s diapers.

Speaking in a recent interview alongside his wife Size 8, Mo said that he only goes to the kitchen whenever he is getting some water.

His words were reiterated by Size 8 who stated that Mo had never changed any of their two kids’ diapers. She added that he is however, a very responsible father and he is always there for his family and provides as he should