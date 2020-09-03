Popular DJ and actress Pierra Makena has landed a new role in drama series Kina where she will play the role of Professor Sharon Achieng, a successful corporate woman.

The mother of one will join the likes of singer Sanaipei Tande (Nana Tandala) and ex-TV host Jimmy Gathu (Fred Tandala) who play lead roles in the drama series that airs on Maisha Magic Plus and Showmax.

In the role, DJ Pierra will be a deceptive woman who claims to be what she is not and tricks people into getting what she wants.

DJ Pierra Makena lands new TV role in popular drama series Kina

According to the DJ, Professor Sharon Achieng is an exciting and challenging role to take up because it requires her to show a double personality, which is not easy.

“The first time I read about my role, I was like ‘Oh my goodness, how am I going to do this?’ I thought Sharon was a psycho with all the rollercoaster of emotions she has to go through. But that’s what good characters are made of, so I took on the challenge. When I got on set and met very good directors who knew what they wanted from Sharon, it was easier for me to get the character out with what they had in mind,” said Ms Makena.

DJ Pierra Makena lands new TV role in popular drama series Kina

This is not the first time DJ Pierra Makena has taken up a role in a drama series, having been part of the cast in drama series Changes, and Disconnect. She begun her acting career on high school drama show Tahidi High.