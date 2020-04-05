Kenya’s number one female DJ, DJ Pierra Makena took to Instagram to express her gratitude to God for keeping her safe from Coronavirus, days after going into self-quarantine, upon returning from a trip in the United States.

An elated Ms Makena revealed that she could now see her daughter, family and friends without any fear of putting their lives in danger.

The actress thanked her fans for supporting her during the quarantine period, a time that was distressing for her and and saw her get sleepless nights.

“Yay!!! Guys we did it!!! 🙏🙏🙏 thank you for standing with me throughout my 14 days of self quarantine. It wasn't easy but God saw me through..Im in perfect health. Thank God he kept me safe and away from the virus. Thank you MOH for your guidance throughout the days” shared Pierra.

She also advised people to stay safe and follow the necessary guidelines to avoid getting infected and should anyone get any symptom, they should isolate and get tested.

“My advise...stay safe. Do everything possible to avoid the infection. And if you feel any symptom...quickly isolate.. get tested and get to your road for recovery. I can see my baby/family and few of my friends without fear. BLESS YOU ALL AND THANKYOU ONCE AGAIN. WATCH OUT FOR THE EVICTION PARTY” added the DJ.

This comes a few days after the mother one revealed that she was going through bad times following separation from her daughter.

She went on to appreciate her family for the support and constant assurance that all will be well soon, as she also prayed for protection from God.

“If you know me...you will know how much I love my baby. Being separated has been one of my worst nightmares. I get anxious.. I get sleepless nights....but I thank God for my family who are extremely supportive and assuring me every day that all will be ok. Thankyou @veejaystudios for this memory..😥😥😥😥😥& @ruthodhiambo for styling 5 more days to go......MAY GOD PROTECT US ALL,” said DJ Pierra.