DJ Sadic lands new TV job a year after quitting KTN

Gospel DJ Marvin Sande popularly known as DJ Sadic has landed a new job with Red Cross owned Television station, Switch TV.

In an announcement on Instagram, DJ Sadic said Switch TV will be his new home and went on to thank God for the new job.

“My New Home 💯 I’ve Switched For Good! Glory Mi Hupea God 🙏🙏🙏,” wrote the DJ.

Sadic has been gracing Switch TV as a guest DJ the past few weeks. He will now work alongside Joyce Omondi who hosts Full Cycle with Joyce on Switch TV, where he will be the shows DJ every Friday.

“Social distancing with the amazing @joyceomondi Had an awesome time on #FullCircleWithJoyce earlier. See you again next Friday only on @switchtvke #TheMixGenius,” he wrote in another post.

Quits KTN

DJ Sadic quit KTN in November 2018 after working with the station for more than 4 years, both as show host and a DJ.

“It’s been 4 amazing years of ministry on KTN. I would like to thank the MD Joe Munene and Catherine Mwangi the head of production for believing in me and moulding me to the person I am today. I give glory to God for using me to be a blessing. Thank you for the support throughout the years. I’m ready for the next season. Onwards and upwards," said Sadic as he left the station.

At KTN DJ Sadic was the resident deejay and co-host of three gospel music shows; Tendereza, Tukuza, and TenderezaLive.