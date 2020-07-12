News anchor and lawyer Doreen Majala on Sunday, 12th July took over the internet with exquisite photos, as she marked her 30th birthday.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the TV news anchor said she is grateful for life and for being where she desired to be by the age of 30.

Ms. Majala went ahead to mention some of the achievements she has made so far.

Doreen Majala takes over the internet as she celebrates 30th Birthday with exquisite photos

“Happy Birthday to me from my balcony! 30. Grateful. I am where I aspired to be today LLB, LLM, Doreen Majala Foundation and pursuing an MBA. To success! My beautiful gown by @tchisaufashions Jewelry from @sekondawatches Decor and planning by @infiniteplanners Pictures by @njeriphotography Makeup by @creativephill,” said Doreen Majala.

Ms. Majala mentioned that she could not throw a big party due to the set covid-19 prevention guidelines by the ministry of Health, that prohibit social gatherings of any kind. For this reason, she chose to have a party at home with her best friend Gladwel Maingi.

"Glad to have my best friend by my side @gladwel_maingi Thank you bestie for being the best sister I could ever ask for," added Doreen.

Doreen Majala with her best friend Gladwel Maingi

Doreen Majala formerly worked as a news anchor for Nation Media Group’s NTV Kenya. Before joining NTV, she worked with Ebru TV Kenya for 2 years as a Swahili news anchor for the 7pm news bulletin. She also hosted and produced a Swahili current affairs Show popularly known as Tujadiliane.

Here are photos of Doreen Majala’s 30th birthday

Doreen Majala takes over the internet as she celebrates 30th Birthday with exquisite photos

