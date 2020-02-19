Former NTV News Anchor Doreen Majala has spoken after a fan asked if she was dating following her nasty divorce with MP husband Gideon Mulyungi.

In an ask me a question post she shared on Instagram, Ms Majala’s fan asked, “Are you dating? Or seeing on someone?”

The former screen siren who has since taken back to her Law career and consultancy work responded by asking if people still make public their love relationships.

Doreen Majala's reaction on dating 2 years after divorcing MP husband

“Do people still put their love life in public,” she responded.

In another post seen by Pulse Live, Majala responded to the question of whether she was done with media for good, saying that she only took a break.

“Never say never,” she said.

“Proactive people never quit. Let’s call it a break,” added Ms Majala.

Doreen Majala's reaction on dating 2 years after divorcing MP husband

Walking out of matrimonial home

This comes a few days after she disclosed that she walked out of her matrimonial home with only a handbag at night, after the ex-husband became violent.

“2yrs later...the courage of walking away at night with only a handbag & starting from scratch. I tell you today, IT IS POSSIBLE to get back on your feet no matter your story. The noise, the damaging articles, the scrutiny, speculation and the disrespect from intruders who thought it is possible to break through someone’s wall and camp next to it. Long gone. Let nobody tell your story,” shared Doreen Majala.

Doreen Majala's reaction on dating 2 years after divorcing MP husband

The former news anchor filed an assault case against the husband in 2018 which she dropped in 2019 after they decided to have an out of court settlement.

Reports say that she was set to walk away with Sh3 million from the out of court settlement fee.