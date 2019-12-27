Deputy President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of Chipukeezy’s grandfather Mzee Killian Kithui.

In his message, Ruto described the late Mzee Kithui as a dedicated and hardworking public servant who served the nation well as a teacher.

“I learnt with great sadness about the passing of Mzee Killian Kithui. I wish to condole with the family, especially his grandson Vincent Mwasia Popularly known as Chipukeezy, relatives, friends and neighbours. The demise of any member of the family is traumatic. Accept my sincere condolences.

Mzee Kithui was a dedicated and hardworking public servant, who performed his duties with energy, diligence and commitment during his teaching days. He was visionary and passionate advocate for education and was instrumental in establishing schools in the region. Mzee Kithui was a man of great humility, had respect for all and served his community selflessly. He cared for the sick and orphans. He was a devoted Christian, dedicated family man and faithful member of the Catholic Church. We have lost a wise, forthright and patriotic leader. May the almighty God grant comfort to the family during this tying moment of pain and sorrow and rest his soul in Eternal peace,” reads DP Ruto message.

DP Ruto’s condolences message to Chipukeezy and Family

Thank you his Excellency

Upon receiving the condolences message, the NACADA Director expressed gratitude towards DP Ruto for standing with.

“Thank you his Excellency The Deputy president for your Friendship , the condolence message and grieving with us during this time of sorrow ❤️🙏 @william_s_ruto” wrote Chipukeezy.

The late Mzee Kilian Kakonzi Kithui will be laid to rest on December 27, 2019.

Chipukeezy in mourning

"The will of God cannot be changed or altered. You lived a good lengthy life Grandpa. My Late Grandfather, Kilian Kakonzi Kithui will be laid to rest on 27th December at his home in Kisukioni Tala, Mataungulu. All friends and family are meeting at Garden square Nairobi for the burial preparations from 21st of December. We loved you grandpa but God loved you most! May you rest in eternal peace as you enjoy heavenly bliss. Rip grandpa❤️ I will truly miss you, Your legacy continues Tata" shared the comedian.