Nick Ruto is officially off the market

The event went down in style with the former TV siren inviting a number of politicians as well as only close friends and family gracing the ceremony.

Nick Ruto was dressed in an African inspired white outfit with a dashiki print across the top as well as a panama hat to compliment the look.

Pulse Live Kenya

Groomsmen sparkled in customized blue kaunda suits, brown panama hats and marching brown shoes. The ceremony was held at Windy Ridge Karen.

An elated Nick walked with a stick to signify the importance of the journey ahead of him as he sought permission and blessings from his soon-to-be in-laws to marry his long-term girlfriend Evelyn Chemtai Some.

The ceremony comes a few months after a video circulating on social media led to Netizens questioning his sexuality.

The video showed Nick being gifted a neck chain by a man during an evening birthday party in September.

Many Kenyans on social media interpreted the gesture to mean the two were romantically involved after his friend stood up to fasten the chain in Nick's neck. The video was leaked by one of the attendees of the private party.

Pulse Live Kenya

A few days later, through a post on his verified Facebook page, Nick poured water on allegations that he was in a relationship with the man who gifted him the neck chain.

"Build your circle and celebrate each other. If you can, gift your friends the best you can on their special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings e.t.c.