The Directorate of Public Prosecutions office has dropped all charges against gospel singer Eko Dydda following his arrested for defying curfew orders last week.

Speaking after appearing in court, the Tawala hit maker said the DPP dropped the charges and gave back money used for his cash bail.

The father of two thanked everyone who helped highlight his tribulations with the police and for supporting him through the difficult time.

DPP drops all charges against Eko Dydda

Dydda mentioned that all who had been arrested with him were also released.

“Thank GOD ALMIGHTY for we were all released. Mad love to all of you who showed love because it takes a lot of courage to show love and only the weak hate. I appeared in court following my incident with police at Kilimani police station on breaking curfew rules as i went to buy medicine for my sick wife. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution acquitted me of all charges and my cash bail was refunded. Asanteni for sharing my story, special thanks to Boniface Mwangi, Lawyers Hub and to DPP for intervening. #TribeAllGeneration #ApanaTambuaUkabila,” wrote Eko Dydda.

Released

On Wednesday, the Vidole hit maker was released after spending two days in forced quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi.

Eko Dydda breaks silence after being arrested and taken into forced quarantine

Dydda had been arrested on Saturday after his car broke down, as he was on his way home from town, where he had gone to buy medicine for his sick wife.

“THANKS TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD I am back home now and spending time with my 👪 family, thank you all for the support, physical and online. Thanks for highlighting our plight. Thank y’all 🙏 . Maaaaaaaad love and respect for you guys. Let's focus on JESUS now and share the LOVE OF CHRIST, new song "DIRECT" on YouTube #TribeAllGeneration #ApanaTambuaUkabila,” said Dydda.