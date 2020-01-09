Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke and his girlfriend have welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande.

A thankful Dr. Ofweneke shared the good news via his Instagram, promising to do everything within his capacity to provide for his daughter and ensure she is accorded a decent life.

“ Today,Mummy,I wanna find the right words to say about your arrival but well I can’t 😭😭😭😭 How can I thank God for you, After full 9 months you arrived in style winking your eye not knowing am your father, Everybody is excited of your arrival including your elder sisters Faith & Debbie but more is your mum and I.....As your father I promise to drop the sky for you, clean the streets for you, lead you, protect you, defend you, feed you, spoil you and more so to bring you up in the ways of God. Welcome to the world Baby Eisley Favor Sande 😘😘😘😘😘😘 N.B ~ I WILL PROTECT YOU FROM ANY BRAYO,MWAS,KEVO,JOHNTES AND BARRY, AND THE AMAZING TEAM AT @rfh_healthcare LED BY DR.LILIAN AND THE WHOLE TEAM FOR MAKING SURE A SAFE DELIVERY!! YA’LL KNOW I LOVE CLASS AND I WOULDN’T MAKE IT A HOSPITAL OF CHOICE OF THEY WEREN’T SO ONCE AGAIN THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BRINGING MY DAUGHTER TO THE WORLD IN STYLE!!,” shared Dr. Ofweneke.

The news of the KTN presenter welcoming a new born comes weeks after he officially introduced his girlfriend to the world. On December 7th 2019, he shared a photo kissing with his girlfriend with the caption “🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLES🦅🦅🦅”.

