Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Pesa si shida!

To celebrate his 35th birthday, popular American rapper has splashed over Sh.500 million on a rare Richard Mille watch.

The Certified Lover Boy showed off the piece via an Instagram Stories update, noting that 2021 has been an “Easy Money Year” for him.

Despite the cost and Drake’s love of all things bling, there are no diamonds encrusted in the one-of-a-kind timepiece.

But it is said to be encased in sapphire crystal and uses the incredibly complex tourbillon movement technology.

Drake is thought to have bought the ultra-rare watch as an investment piece for years to come, so who knows how much he might sell in for in the future.

Drakes’s new Richard Mille watch is just one of many expensive watches the rapper owns and he loves getting them customised.

He has more than one flashy Rolex, including a Chrome Hearts timepiece with a gold dial and hands which is encrusted with diamonds.

The star is said to have dropped another £50,000 on a custom-made Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, made with bespoke jewellery designer to the stars, Mad Paris. Only 40 of these watches exist in the world, making it another rare investment purchase.

The watch lover also has a showstopper of a timepiece from Jacob & Co which has a working roulette table under the watch face.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

