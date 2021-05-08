Dr.Kingori Bashed after an Appeal for Help goes south

The comedian had on Friday night asked his fans to help a woman who goes by Tiso.

In a post. Dr.Kingori had revealed that Tiso had offered him a place to stay 11 years ago when he was going through a rough patch in life.

"Around 11 years ago, while going through one of my lowest moments in life, this lady right here, Tiso, offered me a place to stay. For the over 6 months, she was very kind, never complained and was also one of the strongest believers in what I do. (Ni story refu, nitawapea in detail soon). She is one of the most hardworking people I know, mtu roho safi and very straight forward..,"read part of his post.

Now what angered his fans most was that King’ori was asking his fans to assist Tiso with even a cleaning job yet he seems to be in a position of influence, enough to assist Tiso.

“Mambo bado haijamfungukia vile inafaa but maybe you can also help me be a Blessing in her life. Patieni Tiso ma job za cleaning, Laundry na basicaly anything that falls in the category ya domestic work,” wrote King’ori.

Fellow Comedian DJ Shiti bashed King’ori saying he owns cars and with his 880,000 pay per month, he can afford to do something for Tiso.

“Kingori patia huyo Madam 420k anzishe bizz bwana wacha mchezo na #NationMediaGroug Inakulipa 880k per month??? Uko na prado mbili na matatu??? Cheza kama wewe bro nakuaminia or basi uwache akae free kwa ploti zako za pipeline ama kyamaiko???? Please bro do something.... Or umpatie kazi kwa chicken Inn zako Utawala or Ruaka... Do something King's.. 😢😢Please,” wrote Shiti’s post.

Dr King’ori fired back saying that he doesn’t have to parade what he has done for her and he didn’t want to brag.

“Guys, please read and understand the post...'You can also help me be a blessing in her life...' I Don't have to parade things I have done or I'm doing for her. Kazi ya laundry is on her request... Mbona mnadharau job ya kufua? kama ndio anataka? It was not a demand. Much appreciation to all who will be able to reach out to her for a gig or 2. The purpose of this post is not to brag about what I have done for her for the kindness she showed but to expand wider the net of how she loves to fish,” read King’ori’s reply.

Fans were still not happy with the comedian’s response.

Amdomar: "@dr_kingori the fact that she made that request to you, means you aren't doing enough. SHAME"

Ummy_ibra: "@dr_kingori kuna mtu hukataa good life? Ati ndo anataka? Kuna mtu hutaka kuclean uchafu za watu forever? FOREVER? hizo vitu wewe humfanyia kama bado she's cleaning for people ni shadow and peanuts!!! Maybe kashopping ka 2k, start her a business bwana, nonsense"

Ritchie_aidah_: "@dr_kingori umeanza kuchoka what you been going for her ama? Fix it in silent you dint have to ask kazi ya laundry for her. Ama atakuja kufua ryosambu?? Usifail man you are already abig brand!!"

Mosse_j254: "@dr_kingori nilikua nadhani unakuanga na Akili but kusema tu ukweli wewe ni matako😢😢 kama ni ugonjwa tuite but ujinga kama hii jisaidie...na udelete hiyo wadau hapo juu"

Susan_tiema: "Hata that laundry job he’s trying to get her, angeifanya tu huko nje the way he’s been doing everything instead of coming here to justify why he’s actively advertising for her to get a laundry job."