Ebru TV presenter Dana de Grazia decided to go all out, as she strips for the gram for the second time in less than two months.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Grazia who co-hosts Ebru's Let’s Talk show, decided to let fans see how beautiful she looks, with her tattoos.

She captioned the photo stating that she was letting the cat out of the bag.

“Seeing as how @empire_photography_kenya let the 🐱 out of the bag. Let me see how far this can go 😈 Come for me,” wrote Ms Grazia.

Photo

Ebru TV presenter strips for the Gram (Photo)

The presenter who goes by the Instagram name Hustlegoddess is known by many for her love for ink, and has never shied away from showing off her tattoos, as soon as she gets the ink work done.

A few weeks ago, she showed off a full back tattoo she has been working on and is yet to be complete, promising to show it to the fans, as soon as the artiste is done working on it.

“No pain no gain. Posted this to my stories a bit ago but I think its wall worthy. Unfinished and it will stay this way until next year. #ink #tattoos #backpiece #japanese #tiger #workinprogress #nopainnogain #art #love #aesthetic #booty,” said de grazia.

Ebru TV presenter strips for the Gram (Photo)

Here are reactions from her fans;

kelvn_matu @jmwaparo lemmi slide kwa dm yako @hustlegoddess looking good as always 😍👌

the_real_christals You done let the 🍑 cat out fr tho

am_migwa Achana na chuma ya doshi🚮🚮....next ni sex tape yangu na wewe😂😂😂@hustlegoddess

girloncode I've come for you.... you look good..skin is flawwwlesss😍😍

hussein_abdii Harmorapa is the one eating this out🤭🤤

_dark.child_ Acha ata nikimbilie arimis yangu before mtu aibe 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

sobukwenonkwe Now that’s glass of vanilla yoghurt. 🍯😋🔥🔥

kranky.symo 🔥i love barzz when I see one😍😍😍damn girl

jude_gaya Now that's artwork on a fine canvas🔥🔥🔥❤️

g.o.r.e.a.l.l.a Nice iron Man tatoo🔥🔥 walking work of art fr fr😍😍

bill_venoramos_libosso Dana 🔥🔥🔥🤤🤤😧😛😜 if only emojis could speak out loud you would read my mind