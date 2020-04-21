Gospel singer Eko Dydda confirmed that indeed he is being held at KMTC Quarantine Centre after being arrested for violating curfew orders, while going to get medication for his sickly wife.

Speaking to Spice FM, Dydda lamented that despite being taken into mandatory quarantine by authorities, no testing has been done to ascertain if he was exposed to the novel Coronavirus.

Dydda pointed out that the condition they are being subjected to at KMTC is even putting them at more risk of getting infected than being protected.

Eko Dydda breaks silence after being arrested and taken into forced quarantine

Being punished

"It feels like they brought us here to get infected. There is no testing going on at the facilities despite being taken in on grounds of violating the curfew. It’s actually a punishment, those guys made it clear to us that hii ni fimbo Serekali inawachapa kwa kugeuka sheria. We are actually being punished, they said that, because even the way we are being treated, hakuna respect and there is no even asking Question, we are being treated like we are patient already, like criminals. Yaani ukishikwa for whatever reasons utaletwa quarantine,” said Eko Dydda.

The singer further stated that a good number of people being held at the KMTC quarantine centre are not in a position to pay the required Sh2K daily.

“It's insane to tell a common mwananchi to pay KSh28,000 for the 14 days in #COVID19 quarantine and even on normal days he can’t affaord that kind of money. Most people wenye wako huku they are mad at the government because they are being kept here na hata hakuna tests wanafanyiwa,” added Dydda.

Eko Dydda's arrest

The father of two added that he is trying his level best to observe all the rules put in place at the facility to ensure he only spends 14 days in Quarantine.

Eko Dyadda’s arrest was made public by activist Boniface Mwangingi, who said that the singer was taken in on Saturday while on his way home after buying medicine for his sick wife who has been battling heart-related illness.

In his post, Mwangi noted that Dydda was arrested on Saturday, forced to spent the night in a police cell, got released on Sunday on Sh10, 000 bail, but later on re-arrested for demanding a receipt of the money he paid as bail.

