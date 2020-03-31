Eliud Kipchoge’s dressing on GQ magazine attracts mixed reactions from Kenyans

Kenya’s marathon world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge graced the cover of GQ magazine, in a feature titled ‘How Kipchoge broke running’s mythic barrier’ a stoty that talked about his lifestyle, and life inside and outside the training camp.

The magazine’s fashion stylist dressed Eliud in different designer outfits from ankle-long camel coat by Christian Dior purported to be around sh 650,000, a sh 50,000 shirt by Brunello Cucinelli, Gucci leather pants and a summer shirt by Hermes worth among others.

While most Kenyans confessed that Kipchoge rocked the outfits loving his vibe, style, simplicity and the authentic look, some felt that the stylist could have done a better job.

Eliud Kipchoge in a shirt and short by Fendi Men’s, Shoes by Manolo Blahnik, and socks by Nike

Others even alleged that the photography was wanting; the lighting poor, the composition, as well as the editing.

“Kipchoge deserved better by Kenyan Fashion designers and Photographers in our own Kenyan produced publication Challenge Accepted - When we don’t celebrate our own in the best way we know, others will come and do so in ways they think is the best. My Thoughts 😀” read Chris Kirwa’s comment.

Eliud was styled by Mobolaji Dawodu, a Nigerian-American fashion stylist who has styled famous celebrities including Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and Mahershala Ali. He served as costume designer for the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe.

Eliud Kipchoge in an Issey miyake coat and Nike outfit

Here are some of the comments;

WanjohiColetta GQ, you could have done better dressing up Eliud, the clothes are very ugly, all of them, they don't match the brand he is.

@PaulNjeule Keep off our precious champ. Those things are ridiculous . If he must model, we have Nike, oxfords shoes company, Gucci , D $ G etc.

@_mainanjoki Quite sad our legend Eliud Kipchoge had to go through all through all that trouble just to market clothes targeting only one buyer, Kanye West.

@bethmar_mburu The theme seems to be ..being Eliud, simple, natural and rustic...the choice of wardrobe however dissapointing

@Boynayo If 'look mi nadunga hatari' was a person...

A Brunello Cucinelli outfit and Nike sneakers

@HMKhalid_93 what is this you made a Great man Wear?

stl_k_mwanyiga That designer should be arrested 😎

holyck_photography Leave alone hata nguo, the Photographer failed ,i mean look at the photos . Poor lighting , poor composition, poor editing . It was just nay nay 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻📷

djmickdad Anakaa mtu wa ile church ya owuor.

jenchieng Woooooo i even thought Oliver has ressurected 1990s vibe a good one

@ClintOkanga Salute the whole team, the styling mad man the craziest!!

@wycliffemariga And now you pulled an impossible one him. This fits are atrocious, you did our legend dirty

