Hamisa Mobetto’s Baby Daddy and EFM boss Majizzo and his fiancée Elizabeth Michael have been showering one another with sweet messages on Instagram.

Majizzo in his message said he was pleased with his sweetheart for not giving up on him, even as the year comes to an end without a wedding.

He went on to say that he appreciates her for all this.

Elizabeth Michael and fiancé Majizzo pamper one another with sweet messages

“Nakukubali mshikaji wangu japo mwaka umeisha na ndoa haina dalili lakini bado Hujanikatia Tamaa!. NAKUKUBALI SANA. @elizabethmichaelofficial #TUNAKUKUBALI,” wrote the EFM and ETV boss.

Ms Lulu Michael on her part said that it is okay that she hads missed her wedding this year, further stating that she had instead gained twins.

“NAKUKUBALI Bro, Mswahili Numero Uno....Tushakuwa Ndugu Tena🙄Maana Umenipiga Password Mpaka Tumeanza Na Kufanana....Yote Kheri 2019 Nimekosa Wedingi Nimepata Twin🤗💃Si Haba 🤣

NAKUKUBALI SANA😀 Cc @majizzo #TUNAKUKUBALI,” said Lulu Michael.

Engagement

This comes a few months after they held an engagement party that was attended by big names in the Tanzanian entertainment industry.

They later promised to have a grand wedding and were at one time rumoured to have gone shopping for wedding items in China and that the wedding would take place before end of 2019.

It was later alleged that the two had broken up, claims that they both downplayed.