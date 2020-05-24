Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei is mourning the death of her close friend Kelvin Kamau.

In a post she shared on Instagram, Ms Kosgei described Kamau who worked as General Manager with the Radisson Blue hotel group in Nigeria, a great man, a brother and a great leader.

She went on to say that he impacted and inspired many lives as a business leader in the hospitality industry globally.

Emmy Kosgei in mourning (Kevin Kamau who has passed)

The Taunet nelel singer also sent her condolences to the family of Kelvin Kamau and prayed for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

“Sad 😭😢Such great man, brother, great leader and family man! What a loss ..... we mourn 😢😭 a member of our 🇰🇪 community in Lagos 🇳🇬 has rested .. He was the General manager @radissonbluanchoragehotel Vi, District director of Nigeria for #Radissonbluhotelgroup a business leader in the hospitality industry globally who impacted and inspired so many 💔

Our prayers to your lovely wife, your family, friends and your loved ones. May your soul rest in eternal peace... #kelvinkamau 😢💔,” read Emmy Kosgei’s post.