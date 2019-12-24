K24 News Anchor Eric Njoka has responded to people who have been asking if he still works as a mortician.

In a post he shared on Instagram, Mr Njoka said that he took a break from the business to focus on his career as a journalist.

He went on to say that he still performs his duties as an assistant whenever he is called upon to help.

I took a break from my Morgue business – K24’s Eric Njoka AFP

“For those still asking, I took a break from the Morgue business to focus on my career as a journalist but I still carry out my duties as an assistant and/or attendant when needs be. Kazi ni kazi, right @joabmwaura???” wrote the journalist.

He went on to thank his colleague Joab Mwaura who was the first to feature him on his Mgaagaa na Upwa segment on K24 TV, and for showing the side of him people knew nothing about.

“I told @jobmwaura that my late Father used to pose for a picture like this, same bench, same position. Memories are precious. I am a very private person but thanks to Joab you got a glimpse of who I am and made of, and for that I Thank him. He is a #Mgagaa,” said Eric Njoka.

Mr Njoka went public with details of his mortician job in October 2018, when he was featured in Joab Mwaura’s programme.

After his father’s death, Njoka took over the running of the morgue which is a family business.