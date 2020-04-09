Comedian Eric Omondi is out here cracking up his fans by capitalizing on the lighter part of the novel Coronavirus that has now spread all over the world.

Omondi decided to share laughter with his fans as they stay at home in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 by perfectly mimicking Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

In one of the videos Omondi, decided to highlight the importance of Self-quarantine, giving a case study of an imaginary patient dubbed Kevin Otieno who had 26 contacts by the time he was being taken into Quarantine.

The importance of Quarantine

The funny man’s videos perfectly capture what CS Mutahi Kagwe and Museveni have been doing in their daily Coronavirus pressers.

“Ladies and Gentlemen off the press, fellow Kenyans Its yet another sad day I stand before you to give you this daily briefings, on Coronavirus. Kenyans we have requested you to take personal responsibility and so of us clearly don’t understand the seriousness of thus pandemic. When we ask you to take personal responsibility, social distance and wash your hands and Quarantine, especially self-Quarantine. And today I want to give a you a very specific case. We have a patient who arrived in the Country on March 8th at 9:30. The patient name is Kevin Otieno Onyango Oloo. Kevin traveled form USA, Dallas Texas through London, Djibouti, Guinee Bissau and finally ay to JKIA. IN 48 hours we managed to track Kevin Otieno’s contacts and they are all here. Kevin left JKIA at 11:43, by 12:41 Kevin was in Donholm, by 12:46 Kevin was in Rongai, on the same day at around 3:34 Kevin was seen in Kitengela, Kevin appears at Donholm, where he spent the night because of the curfew. We have reached over 26 contacts of Kevin. The wife is here and unfortunately the wife has tested negative because Kevin had not reached home” says Omondi in the funny video.

Mutahi Kagwe's Mimic by Omondi

Sensitize Kenyans

Omondi decided to Sensitize Kenyans on the Seriousness of Coronavirus, with information spiced up with comedy.

The former Churchill show comedian also gave a highlight of Museveni’s presser, who has already ordered for a total lockdown in his Country to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Museveni's Mimic by Omondi