Comedian Eric Omondi never misses out on any trending topic that Netizens might be interested in; packaging it with lots of humour hence giving his fans a reason to smile.

Its almost a week since Harmonize fell while making a grand entrance to the Yanga Sports Club Concert using a Zip line and as usual Omondi has already created his version of the Konde Boy fall that will leave you in stitches.

“Vile tunaingia MWANZA, Tanzania tarehe 25th September Pale ECG @harmonize_tz #Jeshi😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂 @shepherdbushiri @_mtalemwa_apostle_bushiri,” Omondi captioned his funny video.

Eric Omondi and Harmponize

Upon seeing the video, a laughing Harmonize said “BRO DON'T TRY THIS UTAVUNJIKA 🤣🤣”.

Eric Omondi’s video has so far garnered over 229K views and 3K comments, many lauding his creative nature of always finding something funny and entertaining in other people’s misfortunes.

The Uno hit maker has been the talk of town for the past week, following his thoughtful entry into the Yanga Concert that encountered a hitch while dropping off from the zip line.

Diamond’s reaction after Harmonize fell from zip line as he made a grand entrance at a show

Konde Explains

Talking about the incident, the Konde Music World Wide CEO, mentioned the Zip line entry was a risky affair but glad he came out of it unhurt and went ahead to stage a good performance.

“Wacha Niwaibie Siri...!!! Sio Nyinyi Pekee Ndio Mlikuwa Na Uoga Na Ile Kamba Sisi Team Mzima..!!! @kondegang Matumbo Yalikuwa Yanatibana Binafsi Siku Ya Kuamkia Tukio Sikulala Kabisa Na Mbaya Zaidi Nilipoteza Hamu Ya Kula Kila Nikifikiria Ile Kamba Alafu Naipanda Mbele Ya Watu (60000) Ilinikosesha Usingizi Na Ikaniziba Hamu Ya Kula Sasa Chaajabu Kila Mtu Anakwambia Baba Unauwa Ukigeuza Kisogo Anijishika Kichwa @choppa_tz 🤣🤣🤣 Dada Angu @lamataleah Anakwambia Mie Sitaki Kuangalia @mudmnyama Na UBAUNSA wake Wote Alitetemeka Nusu Ajikojoleee...!!!

"@mjerumani_255 Ndio Alipandisha BP kabisa...!!! 🤣🤣🤣 @sam_location7 Alikuwa Anainamia Chini Tuu ...!!!! Sitokaa Kuisahau Hii Siku Na Ndiomana Baada Ya Tulio Kuisha Tulikuwa Katka Mood Hiiii Happy Familly KONDE MUSIC WORLDWIDE 💚💛 Soon Nakuletea The Making of Tukio Zima Kuanzia Siku Ya Kwanza Mpaka Ya Mwisho ....!!!! hao Wanaopiga Saluti Hapo Unaweza Waona Ni Baunsa Ila Kwangu Mie Ni Kama Ndugu Zangu Kaka Zangu Rafiki zangu Tuna Share Mambo Mengi Mno ...!!!! @don_chambo x @mudmnyama × @buda_mkaksi x @koprongosha ENJOY FULL SHOW LINK ON BIO,” shared Harmonize.