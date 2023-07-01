Eric Omondi’s parting shot as he promises to keep away from Jacque Maribe & son

Omondi revealed that he will honour Maribe’s request and will consequently keep away from the duo.

Maribe took offence with the comedian for discussing their private matters on social media.

"Nimechoka an hii ujinga. I've kept quiet for long. This liar called Eric should come correct and I come with receipts. I have resisted responding to this liar. He thinks parenting is part of his comedy. He lies about everything. Leave my name and my child out of your comedy Eric. I'm tired," Maribe wrote after Omondi revisited the matter earlier this week.

Reacting to Maribe’s warning, Omondi promised to keep away from discussing matters relating to the boy as warned by lawyers to avoid facing charges at the children's court.

"Ile kitu muhimu naweza ambia Jacque Maribe, apart from receipts. Vile ameomba na mimi nimetii," Eric Omondi said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian broached the subject in a recent interview with Ankali Ray, revisiting addressing the need of DNA test to clear any lingering doubts.

"Mbona msifanye DNA yaishe? [Why don't you do a DNA test and get done with it ?]" Ankali suggested.

"Basi umesemaa, umeipata, ubarikiwe sana, ndio iyo bro, ushanielewa kabisa, watu wengi wamekuwa wakiogopa kuisema wewe umeisema.

"[Well, you've said it, you've got it. May you be greatly blessed. That's it, bro. You've understood me completely. Many people have been afraid to say it, but you've said it,]" an animated Eric Omondi exclaimed, expressing his agreement with Ankali's suggestion.

The comedian has from time to time been sharing his account of co-parenting with Maribe.