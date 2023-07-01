Self-declared president of comedy in Africa, Eric Omondi has announced the way forward following his recent clash with Jacque Maribe in which the former Citizen TV star requested the comedian to stay away from her and her son.
Eric Omondi’s parting shot as he promises to keep away from Jacque Maribe & son
Jacque Maribe warned that she is tired of Eric Omondi's stupidity and requested him to stay away from her and son Zahari
Omondi revealed that he will honour Maribe’s request and will consequently keep away from the duo.
Maribe took offence with the comedian for discussing their private matters on social media.
"Nimechoka an hii ujinga. I've kept quiet for long. This liar called Eric should come correct and I come with receipts. I have resisted responding to this liar. He thinks parenting is part of his comedy. He lies about everything. Leave my name and my child out of your comedy Eric. I'm tired," Maribe wrote after Omondi revisited the matter earlier this week.
Reacting to Maribe’s warning, Omondi promised to keep away from discussing matters relating to the boy as warned by lawyers to avoid facing charges at the children's court.
"Ile kitu muhimu naweza ambia Jacque Maribe, apart from receipts. Vile ameomba na mimi nimetii," Eric Omondi said.
The comedian broached the subject in a recent interview with Ankali Ray, revisiting addressing the need of DNA test to clear any lingering doubts.
"Mbona msifanye DNA yaishe? [Why don't you do a DNA test and get done with it ?]" Ankali suggested.
"Basi umesemaa, umeipata, ubarikiwe sana, ndio iyo bro, ushanielewa kabisa, watu wengi wamekuwa wakiogopa kuisema wewe umeisema.
"[Well, you've said it, you've got it. May you be greatly blessed. That's it, bro. You've understood me completely. Many people have been afraid to say it, but you've said it,]" an animated Eric Omondi exclaimed, expressing his agreement with Ankali's suggestion.
The comedian has from time to time been sharing his account of co-parenting with Maribe.
"For seven years, I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has continually refused! I don't mind supporting the child, but if you want me to be fully present and supportive, if you want me to be a father, then we have to do the right thing!" Omondi declared passionately in 2021.
