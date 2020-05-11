Working from home is a concept that the world has been forced to adopt, following the spread of novel coronavirus across the world. This was initially a reality for very few people.

With the many job losses that have been recorded across the world and people having to take pay cuts, many have resorted to do things that can help them make that extra coin through online platforms. This means these individuals work from the comfort of their homes.

One such platform is FXPesa and all you need is a smartphone or a PC and the internet. FXPesa is Kenya’s first online non-dealing foreign exchange broker to be licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and has been instrumental in helping budding traders realize their potential.

With FXPesa acting as your broker one is guaranteed flexibility in the Foreign Exchange market, as they can buy and sell the following:

Forex – Buying and selling one currency for another.

Indices – A stock index is a measurement of the price performance of a group of shares from an exchange.

Commodities – You can trade energy commodities (Oil & Natural gas), Metals (Gold, silver) and agricultural products (cotton, coﬀee, cocoa).

Stocks – You can buy or sell individual stocks of diﬀerent companies.

Some of the currencies traded at the FXPesa platform also include: US Dollar (USD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Great Britain Pound (GBP), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Australian Dollar (AUD) and Swiss Franc (CHF).

You can open a trading account at FXPesa with just $50 minimum deposit. The trading platform also offers training for beginners to enable them understand fully how the global forex trade works and in the process help them perfect the trade.

FXPesa is the trading name of EGM Securities Limited which is authorized and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority to practice as a forex and CFD broker in Kenya.