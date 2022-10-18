RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Evelyn Wanjiru, 8 other artistes billed to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

Masia Wambua

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission shared a list of artistes who are scheduled to entertain attendees during the Mashujaa celebrations.

Evelyn Wanjiru, Alphonce Kioko, Rufftone and Rebecca Thomas
Evelyn Wanjiru, Alphonce Kioko, Rufftone and Rebecca Thomas

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) has released the names of some of the artistes who will entertain attendees of this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The commission announced the name of the artistes on their social media with a list that cuts across different genres of music and one that lodges both secular and gospel musicians.

1. Rufftone

Rufftone whose real name is Roy Smith Mwita expressed his interest in running for political office in the August 2022 elections as a senator for Nairobi.

Unfortunately, his dream did not come to fruition as he was forced to step down for a different candidate to carry the flag for the Kenya Kwanza faction which was sponsoring his candidature.

Rufftone and Churchill
Rufftone and Churchill Rufftone and Churchill Pulse Live Kenya

Rufftone is one of the old names in music and is famously known for his song 'Mungu Baba' a song he did with a GSU choir among many other songs under his name.

2. Evelyn Wanjiru

Evelyn Wanjiru is a gospel singer based in Kenya who has crafted a name for herself for her word-of-God-based songs.

3. Alphonce Kioko (Kithungo Raha Maima)

Alphonce Kioko is a Kamba Benga musician who mostly does his songs in his local dialect and is popularly known for his Kamba song 'Nthi Ino Ndi Tei' which is one of the songs that has sold a lot in the lower Eastern part of Kenya.

4. Zzero Sufuri

Zzero Sufuri is a conventional secular and a son of a pastor of one of the churches in Nairobi in Kenya. He came into the limelight when he did his song 'Zimenishika' among others which were received well by fans.

5. Phil Kimemia Phil Kimemia is an award-winning Kenyan gospel musician. He began his music career in 2017 with the release of the cover for the hit single 'Nadeka' by Guardian Angel and loves RnB.

6. Rebecca Thomas

Rebecca Thomas is a renowned gospel minister and musician and will be among the artistes performing during Mashujaa day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

7. P-day Hurrikane

Hurrikane is a promising star in the local scene and is known for the 'Shoma Dede' song. He has been in collaborations with songstress Nyota Ndogoa and has a song with Mombasa-based musician, Susumila.

8. Mani

Mani artiste is an artist based in Kenya with Indian origin.

9. Dmg Kenya

Dmg is a Kikuyu gospel and is known for his songs, 'Ikinya Ringi', 'Matiri Mamenya', and 'Kigongana' among many other songs under his name.

Others who will perform are Utawala and Yellow Wagoners Bands. Mama Ngina Girls, Isiolo Girls and Maralal High Schools are also expected to perform.

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) is a government department whose mandate is to coordinate music and dance activities in the country and also is entitled to plan entertainment during public holidays.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
