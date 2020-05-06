The lady whose photos went viral on social media with claims that she is the cause of Willis Raburu’s alleged breakup with wife Marya Prude has been forced to clear the air.

The lady identified as Miva Noella (Instagram name) sought to clarify that she doesn’t know the person she is being linked to and at first she saw no need to reply to the allegations, but got tired of the many DM’s being directed her way.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” wrote Miva Noella.

Breakup allegations

Miva Noella’s clarifications comes at a time Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has been trending on Twitter with allegations that he had parted ways with his wife.

Kenyans On Twitter picked on Raburu as the topic of discussion after a number of gossip pages alleged that the media personality was no longer living together with his wife over cheating claims.

Word on the streets has it that the couple now lives in separate houses. In the allegations, Raburu is accused of having an extramarital affair with a Ugandan woman.

Raburu and Marya Prude got married in an exclusive wedding three years ago.

