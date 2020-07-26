Former Churchill show comedian George Maina Njoroge aka Njoro has announced that Project Afya has offered to pay hospital bills for his ailing father.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Njoro who recently opened up on his battle with depression and attempting suicide thrice said he is grateful for the help he has received from Project Afya.

“Fam we got help @www.projectafya.org have said they will take care of my dads bill ,all bills watalipa ..I love you fam ...God is good. namjue nawapenda ..holding on..there is God in heaven @projectafyta Asante I Sana @zainabuzeddy Mungu will pay u,” wrote the comedian.

Ex-Churchill show comedian Njoro gets help as Project Afya offers to pay dad’s hospital bill

Project Afya is an organization that helps ailing individuals in need of financial aid in settling their hospital bills.

A few days ago, Njoro disclosed that his father has been battling cancer and his medication is expensive.

Speaking to fellow comedian Zainabu Zeddy, he disclosed that he attempted suicide three times as he battled depression and alcoholism.

Ex-Churchill show comedian Njoro with Zeddy

He pointed out that towards the end of last year, (October, November and December) life was very hard for him and he made a decision to throw himself down a cliff but a stranger intervened and saved his life.

Njoro shared his story as he appealed for help from Kenyans stating that, he was in need of financial support and counselling.

