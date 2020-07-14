Former K24 Swahili news anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo is mourning the death of his longtime friend.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Bhalo said that death had taken away his childhood friend, who had become more than a sister to him.

He went on to say that the news of her death had messed up with his day as he prayed that her soul rests in peace.

Bhalo with his friend Zaituni who has died. Ex-K24 news anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo in Mourning

“Inna Lillahy Wainna Ilayhi Rajiun... Kifo kimenipoka rafiki yangu wa tangia utotoni aliye zaidi ya dada kwangu. Ni habari nzito iliyoniharibia siku yangu. Alhamdulilah... Allah akulaze pema pamoja na waja wengine wema Zaituni AKA Tooney Moodey Teamemy #anchor001 nalia,” read Bhalo’s post.

Taking to the comment section, some of his followers and people who knew Zaituni asked what the cause of death was and the news anchor mentioned that she had Asthma and was undergoing treatment at the Coast General Hospital when she met her untimely death.

“Namjua maskini nimesoma naye primary maskini what happened,” asked Simmys Homemades.

Bhalo then responded, “@simmys_homemades alikuwa mgonjwa wa pumu amefariki hospitali coast general.”

Other of Bhalo’s followers went on to send messages of condolences;

