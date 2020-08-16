Gospel singer Silvanus Otieno, popularly known as Didi Man formerly of Kelele Takatifu music group has introduced a new artiste called Nzisa, in latest Gospel hit dubbed “Thank you”.

In the song, the two send their appreciation to God for the far he has brought them and for always taking care of them, regardless of their life situations.

The audio produced by Sevil brings out a dynamic arrangement of their powerful vocals as they thank God.

Singer Nzisa

Susan Nzisa Muange, (Nzisa) is a 21-year-old Gospel singer signed under Golden Hour production. She released her first song ‘Hakuna Hasara’, in January 2020

Didi Man left Kelele Takatifu in 2017 and since then he has been releasing songs as a solo artist.

