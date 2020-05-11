Former TV girl and Fashionista Lola Hannigan celebrated this year’s mother’s days with exquisite photos of her baby bump weeks after giving Birth.

This is the first time the TV girl was going public with the news of her welcoming a new born, after keeping it a secret for a while.

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Happy Mother’s Day

“Today I celebrate that my journey through life thus far has taught me patience, wisdom, maturity, integrity, gratification, grace and that God is Always in control. I cant possibly be more thankful to God, and to my Love ❤️ for the most Special gift you could ever give me. For you my little angel, are your daddy’s girl, and your mommy’s world. I am truly blessed.I also celebrate all the Women who have transitioned both mentally and physically along the path to motherhood. This is by far the most beautiful, challenging, rewarding and life changing experience that we as women could go through. We are Living Queens! May we know them,May we be them, May we birth them, May we raise them, May we empower them, and May we protect them. Happy Mother’s Day! 💕 A very special Thank you to @babiesbykay for being there to beautifully capture 📸 each and every moment of my amazing journey and to @_denniskaruri for always getting my glam💄on fleek! ☺️” reads Lola Hannigan’s post.

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Giving Birth

The news about Lola giving birth was shared on Instagram by her mum, Irene Hannigan on April 3, 2019.

“Twinkle, twinkle, I’m officially a grandma for the 2nd time. @lolahannigan. A mum is like wearing the most precious jewel around your neck and arms. You’ll be her first role model. Her best friend. Your forever love,” reads the post.

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Dating Life

The mother of one (Lola Hannigan) is rumoured to be dating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin cum personal secretary Jomo Gecaga.

The two have been spotted together in several occasion. The first time was during Nana Gecaga’s 40th birthday that was held at Billionaire Resort.

The second time was during the Rick Ross concert and last year during Standard Chartered marathon when she was pictured with him and his elder sister Nana Gecaga.

Photos

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos