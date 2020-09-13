Ex-minister’s daughter weds in exquisite event attended by Joho [Photos]

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was among dignitaries who graced the exquisite wedding of former Tourism and Wildlife Minister Karisa Maitha’s daughter, Juney Karisa.

Juney said “I do to” her lover Patrick Mwavula at the Methodist church opposite Tononoka hall in Mombasa.

The event was preceded by a traditional wedding in which the couple got the blessings of their respective families before solemnizing their union in church.

The groom serves as an information officer in Governor Hassan Joho’s administration.

The bride revealed that they met during the 2017 elections period and love blossomed, leading to the union that was cemented on 11 Sep 2020.

We are in the same line of work and so it was easy to get along. We have been friends rather than lovers (since 2017) and that gave us a firm foundation to who we are today.” Said Juney.

