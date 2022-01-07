RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Exclusive photos of famous actress Alia Bhatt's vacation in Kenya

Alia Bhatt is worth Sh1.6 billion in Bollywood

Popular Bollywood actress has just shared a series of pictures of herself and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Kenya, where they celebrated the New Year festivities together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a bunch of her pictures from her recent vacation, where this writer speculates were taken in Maasai Mara.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills." The pictures showcase different profiles of the actress.

She also gave her fans a glimpse of her safari featuring lions, giraffes and tigers they saw on their adventurous trip. In one of the pictures, she wrote, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy ☀️☀️ stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year 🙏☀️❤️."

The last one is a gorgeous picture of a sunset. Several fans and followers commented on the picture and also wished the actors a happy new year.

Bhatt is an actress and singer of Indian origin and British citizenship, who works in Hindi films. The recipient of several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards, Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

Аlіа Вhаtt hаѕ nоt оnlу turnеd оut tо bе а hugе ісоn- lоvеd bу fаnѕ аnd сrіtісѕ аll аlіkе, but аlѕо іѕ оnе оf thе tор fеw rісhеѕt асtrеѕѕеѕ оf Воllуwооd.

Аѕ оf Јаnuаrу 2022, Ѕhе іѕ knоwn tо hаvе а nеt wоrth оf $15 mіllіоn (Sh1.6 billion), whіlе ѕhе сhаrgеѕ аrоund Rѕ 17 сrоrеѕ (Sh15 million) реr fіlm.

She has also appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017.

Cyprian Kimutai

Exclusive photos of famous actress Alia Bhatt's vacation in Kenya

Exclusive photos of famous actress Alia Bhatt's vacation in Kenya

