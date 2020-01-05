Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chairman Ezekiel Mutua, has defended Esther Passaris after Kenyans attacked her for seeking treatment abroad.

Mr Ezekiel took to Twitter to tell people that hating on leaders and talking ill about them didn’t improve the health situation in Kenya. He also stated that there were better ways of pushing for better policies In terms of healthcare.

“@EzekielMutua You know that we are a sick society when people attack @EstherPassaris for posting about her surgery in India. Listen, while we need universal health care, hating on leaders and posting bile does not improve the situation. There're better ways of pushing for better policy.” Read Ezekiel Mutua’s tweet.

KOT attack Esther Passaris for pursuing treatment abroad, blames Government for poor infrastructure

This comes a day after Kenyans on Twitter roasted Nairobi County women representative Esther Passaris, for seeking Medical treatment abroad.

Ms Esther had gone to India to have a spinal a spinal surgery in Ahmedabad and is still receiving treatment there.

As some netizens wished her a quick recovery, others criticized the move stating that leaders seeked treatment abroad while many Kenyans suffered and even died in hospital.

Some went ahead to ask what would happen to the local mwananchi who could not afford to go abroad since many Kenyan Hospitals lack infrastructure and qualified personnel.

Kenyans questioned why the Government imported Cuban doctors if there weren’t medical facilities to perform such surgeries in Kenya. Many come out to state that there was need to improve healthcare in the country to make it accessible to other people who couldn’t afford to go abroad.

"@EstherPassaris I flew to Ahmedabad, India on 31st December, 2019 and successfully had Spinal Surgery the following day at CIMS Hospital. I thank God for the Gift of Life, my family for their unconditional love and everyone who whispered a word of prayer as I went in#OfficiallyMadeOfTitanium" Read Esther's tweet.

Other people couldn’t understand why she was receiving such cruel feedback yet she had a right to fly abroad for treatment.

“Why are you so mean? Esther had two back surgeries in Kenya last year. Are you suggesting people in public life should sacrifice their wellbeing for political correctness? “asked David Ndii.