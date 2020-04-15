Ezekiel Mutua offers to help Mulamwah after announcing that he was quitting comedy

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua has offered to help comedian Mulamwah after he announced that he was quitting comedy over cyberbullying.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the KFCB boss said that he had heard of the reports that trolls from Netizens were pushing him out of what he does best, into depression.

Dr Mutua went on to ask the funny man to reach out to him once he is ready, promising that he will personally see to it that he is back into his game, and that KFCB will also appoint him a clean content ambassador.

Mutua who is labeled the moral cop said that the best way for someone to deal with cyber bullies is refusing to give up on what you have been doing.

“I hear that twitterates are driving @mulamwah out of comedy & into depression. Bro pick yourself up and give me a call. I will buy you a new shirt, mentor you and make you an ambassador of clean content. The best way of dealing with cyber bullies is to refuse to give up!” said the KFCB CEO.

Mulamwah quits

On Monday, the fast-rising comedian called it quits in the comedy business over cyber bullying and losing his unborn child.

An emotional Mulamwah burnt his signature shirt announcing that he had decided to take a back seat in the comedy industry following constant trolls on social media.

“It wasn't an easy decision to make . Am sorry guys , what was to make me happy makes me more sad, more enemies than friends,too much negativity,trolls. I wasn't here for fame and bad blood but for fun. Shukran sana kwa the support from the fans and everyone else who made it a success .To those who always wished the worst for me I hope y'all happy now , the stage is all yours . my prayer is that no one else goes through the same again. I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed , we had just lost our baby at 3 months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then . Pole sana pia for all who looked up to me especially the kids, I have failed you 😔, but keep your heads up . We shall still meet on different entertainment platforms , social media ADS and product campaigns too. GOD BLESS. Asanteni 🙏 . Konki 🙏 “ announced Mulamwah.