Ezekiel Mutua under fire after defending Kabi Wa Jesus’ having a Child with his Cousin

Kabi has been the talk of town after he finally admitted that he sired a child with his cousin, months after denying and insisting that the kid was his niece.

The YouTuber also removed a video of himself and his wife denying that Abby is his daughter, shortly after announcing that DNA test proved he is the biological father.

Dubbed the ‘Moral Cop’, Mutua told Kenyans to ‘keep off’ discussing Kabi’s situation, a tweet that didn’t augur well with Kenyans.

“Do not celebrate another person's downfall or accentuate the pain. If you can't help, comfort or pray for them, just leave them alone. We all have some difficult bends in life only that some people attract more public attention and drama. To Kabi and Milly, may God be with you!,” wrote Mutua.

Most Kenyans have hit out at them claiming the hypocrisy of preaching water and drinking wine by Kabi and his wife, Milly Wa Jesus.