Fame can seriously kill your talent – Harmonize opens up

Konde Music Worldwide boss Harmonize has stated that fame cans seriously kill one’s talent and it is something that all artistes should always remember.

“Fem can Serious…!!!! Kill your talent…!!! Please remember that,” said Harmonize

Taking to his Instagram account, the UNO singer lamented how lack of music awards has crippled the Tanzanian music industry, and all they are left with is competing on whose song will get the most views on YouTube. This according to harmonize, has had some artistes sponsoring their songs to reach many people for views.

He mentioned that if one’s song does not hit a million views in two days it’s then assumed to be substandard, yet artistes have put in a lot of energy and efforts in creating the music.

Harmonize called on BASATA, the board in-charge of arts in Tanzania to come up with awards for musicians, noting that this will push their music industry to greater heights.

“Trust me kutokuwepo Tuzo katika muziki inapungunza Thamani ya muziki Tanzania..!!! mana sasa hivi tumebakia kushindania YouTube tu. Ngoma yako isipofikisha 1 m in 2 days basi hio ngoma sio bora…!!! Inapelekea pia hata wasanii kutumia nguvu kubwa katika promotion kulipia sponsored ili tupate viewers wengi…!!! Hiyo itatulemaza ubongo na inaenda kuathiri vizazi na vizazi…!! Ndio mbaya zaidiii najua media ningumu kuwa na Award…!!ila naamini kabisa…!!! WASIMAMIZI WA SANAA TANZANIA @basata.tanzania mnaweza kuanzisha TUZO NA ZIKAWA NA THAMANI KUBWA NA KUUPA MUZIKI WETU HESHIMA…!! Kazi zinazofanywa na wasanii ni kubwa mnooo inatakiwa vizazi na vizazi vijavyo vijivunie,…!!! Tunahitaji TUZO,” said Harmonize.

The singer mentioned that with the current state, those with many subscribers continue top chats and take the number one slot, while those with few subscribers continue to lag behind.

Harmonize added that without awards, it is also difficult for artistes to know how much reception their works have received out there.

