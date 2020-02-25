Ex-WCB singer and Konde Music Worldwide boss Harmonize was hit by a fan over the weekend, during his highly attended show in Sumbawanga, Tanzania.

In a video that has since gone viral, the ‘Uno’ hit maker had taken the stage for his #JipozeNaTwistTour to entertain fans, who were eagerly waiting for his performance.

A commotion then ensued after Harmonize invited other performing artistes at the event to join him on stage, and as his bouncers tried to control the situation, a fan managed to get on stage, and as he ran towards the singer, his hand moved and hit Harmonize on the face.

Fan hits Harmonize during highly attended show in Sumbawanga (Video)

Harmonize is then spotted holding his face, as if he was in pain while the fan jumped back into the crowd, and was followed by the singer’s bodyguard.

This is not the first time a fan has breached security to get to the singer who is a darling of many across East Africa.

Video

Fan disrupts performance

A few months ago, a fan breached security and dramatically interrupted Harmonize’s set, while he performed at an event that was attended by Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, forcing him to stop singing.

Security personnel from President Magufuli’s team handled the situation by taking away the man that was tightly holding on to the singer.

Addressing the scuffle days later, the Kwangwaru hit maker said that he decided to handle the unfortunate incident as a blessing in disguise, because the event had so many artistes but the fan settled on him.

The Konde Gang boss is not the only person experiencing such problems with fans. Alikiba, Diamond, Mbosso, Lavalava and Rayvanny are just but some of the other artists who have had diehard fans breach security to reach them.