Fans defend Betty Kyallo after being attacked over allegations of being absentee Mom

For the past few days, Media Personality Betty Kyallo has been making headlines after her ex-nanny accused her of being an absentee Mother.

It all started when Ms Kyallo alleged that her ungrateful nanny had robbed her, despite paying her Sh18,000 as salary.

The nanny identified as Consolata Wawira Mugo denied the allegations revealing that it was just a scheme planned by her and another employee to kick her out of the house.

Never Present at Home

The Nanny alleged that in most cases Betty was never present at home and she even refused to pay part of her salary before they parted ways.

“Lakini nlikua naangalia yule mtoto kuliko wangu. Hata usiku sikuwa nalala ju lazima niamke kumchange. Sana sana mamake hakuangi na simuonangi, hata mi nalalanga na huyo mtoto room moja," added Consolata.

Following the allegations, a number of fans opted to defend Ms Kyallo saying that people should mind their business and avoid dragging the news anchor in unnecessary drama.

A user identified as Lucy Beloved said, “Endeni parliament mkafunge line uko and leave Betty alone”.

Betty responded to Lucy saying, “@Lucy_beloved I like You”

Another one added, “I just loveBetty continue giving idlers some work to do you’re the best”

Ms Kyallo replied, “@Missy_mush thank you”

The K24 news anchor also shut down a fan who attacked her saying, “Unakula Lavingoton na hauna shopping kwa hao”

Ms Kyallo responded saying, “@thuranira.elias woiye..kwani you eat at my place”

