Days after Bahati’s wife Diana Marua confirmed that she pees in a swimming pool every time, fans came out in huge numbers to troll her over the black gloves she was wearing at a certain photo shoot with Bahati.

Online in-laws agreed that their outfits were stunning and that they looked together, but couldn’t understand why she had worn the gloves.

“mcjacci Hizo gloves ni za nduthii” said one of her fans.

Hizo gloves ni za nduthi - Fans troll Diana Marua after posting this photo

Netizens went ahead to liken them to the ones kanjo guys used when cleaning while others said they looked like hit men's gloves.

Ms Marua had innocently put a post thanking the father of her children for being present in her life. The beauty went ahead to remind Bahati about how she had told him that they would make beautiful babies.

“Thank you for coming into my life Baby 😘 I told you we were going to make Beautiful Babies together @BahatiKenya 🥰❤ A Special ShoutOut to our stylist @GLAM_BY_CESS for always making us look the part! We appreciate you for your amazing work, always 💕” read her caption.

Here are some of the comments;

whoopi_tandi Gloves za shamba😂😂

nyawirapury gloves za watu wa nduthi gang #a smaller size would be a perfect fit

pezjulie Na gloves za kuosha Choo ..enewei looking nice

moccku True but what were gloves for @diana_marua 🤣🤣🤣

rachelmrembo Looking good but @diana_marua izo gloves zimekuangusha

mcjacci Hizo gloves ni za nduthii

janniekaris In love😍😍😍the gloves though😂😂

oromican Gloves za kushikilia chuma ya doshi 🧤

jeanayacko Diana you are a beautiful woman inside and outside. So full of grace and wisdom. Such a pure heart. ♥️I hope to meet you some day. Those gloves are a no mami.

fess_kenya I looove the gloves 😂😂😂😂what am I saying the gloves are off.... Zinakaa za cleaners wa kanjo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

joycemutua05 Those gloves cheeiii

cashie_wambo Hizo Gloves ziko tu out😂😂😂...

angelinakatelina90 🔥🔥🔥🔥Nice copple but gloves diana issa no

davillah_s Za hitmen

slyachim Hizo gloves ni za wale watu wa kanjo wenye wanaosha choo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

jimmie.jimmiejackton I think hizi ni zile za wazee WA plumber